The Best Celebrity Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2021

Celebrities have some of the best workout routines out there. So when you have the chance to work out just like your favorite stars, there's no reason you should pass it up. If you're setting up new fitness goals for 2021, give yourself a head start with the best online celebrity workouts -- all of which you can do right in your living room.

Online fitness classes and subscriptions are nothing new, especially when at-home workouts have become a regular part of life. By now, you've probably swapped your regular gym membership for online classes at Peloton, AARMY, Mirror and other virtual fitness brands. If you're ready to kick it up a notch (perhaps with a virtual personal trainer), you can now enjoy spin sessions, HIIT classes and other forms of exercise from your favorite stars -- including Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, and Julianne Hough) and celebrity-endorsed workouts. These classes and digital memberships have Hollywood's seal of approval, so you know you'll be starting the new year on the right (fitness) foot.

Once you've chosen the celebrity workout or fitness app to start the journey of 2021's New Year, New Me, it's time to gear up with the best running shoes for women. Need some new outfits to go with your shoes? You won't go wrong with affordable activewear pieces, which happen to be foolproof Amazon dupes of Lululemon, according to TikTok. And while you're in the mindset to better yourself, be sure to sign up for more subscriptions and online classes to keep the momentum going.

If you're eager to level up on your workouts, scroll down to see celebrity-approved fitness subscriptions and online classes below.

AARMY

For those who prefer an intense at-home workout, enjoy a subscription to AARMY, which offers daily cycling and bootcamp sessions to stream from your living room.

Hydrow

Under the helm of its creative director, Kevin Hart, Hydrow offers top-notch rowing workout sessions you can do from the comfort of your home. When you add the brand's sleek at-home rowing machine and membership to your workout routine, you'll also receive unlimited access to its library of classes. Sounds pretty good, right?

Mirror

The Mirror -- a fave of Megan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres -- is a full-length, interactive mirror that streams more than 50 kinds of live and on-demand workouts (barre, yoga, boot camp) taught by world-class fitness instructors. Everything displays right on the LCD screen and it tracks your progress through a heart rate monitor and smart app or Apple Watch. The device's $1,495 price tag is steep (and doesn’t include the monthly $39 subscription), but you can also do a risk-free 30-day trial.

Peloton

A monthly membership to workout subscription company Peloton will get you a virtually infinite number of classes, including curated, Homecoming-themed courses from Beyoncé. When you sign up, you'll get the first 30 days free. So, break a sweat with Queen Bey–approved classes, which are inspired by the homecoming traditions of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Body By Simone

Those of you looking to get a Jennifer Aniston–approved workout will love Body By Simone (which also boasts fans like Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen and Sandra Bullock). This dance-inspired cardio workout will be a fun break from everyday activities and leave you with a toned, long and lean body.

FitOn

You don't have to pay a dime when you sign up for FitOn, which gives you access to workouts with A-list celebrity trainers like Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Jonathan Van Ness and others. Plus, you can stream classes from any device, which means you'll be able to fit in a workout no matter where you go.

The Class

The Class by Taryn Toomey's virtual classes have been a favorite among stars like Drew Barrymore and Alicia Keys. With a monthly membership, you can live-stream these high-impact, music-filled classes seven days a week.

Barry's

One of the most popular celebrity workout brands, Barry's, is bringing its intense sessions to the small screen with Barry's At Home. Shred like Kim Kardashian and Sofia Richie with a mix of strength and cardio during these classes.