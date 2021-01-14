x
Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone

The Best Anniversary Gifts to Celebrate Your Major Milestone

There's no doubt that every year spent with your special someone is extraordinary in its own way. From the everyday experiences that define your relationship to more pivotal moments like building a family and other major chapters, every step of your life together works to make it what it is today. That said, you can't ignore the fact that reaching certain milestones -- such as one year and 50 -- together is worth a bigger celebration.

Whether you're celebrating your anniversary later this year or you want to get a thoughtful Valentine's Day gift to make this year extra special, there are plenty of ways to mark your milestone years -- including milestone anniversary gifts.

Traditionally speaking, each year has a specific theme for anniversary gifts, representing the milestone you've reached, such as paper, silver or gold. If you're looking for some gift ideas based on these traditions, ET Style has you covered. Of course, for those of you who prefer to take the unconventional route to gift-giving, we also added a few options for some years that touch on the theme without leaning completely into the tradition.

Ahead, see the anniversary gifts for your significant other to celebrate each major milestone.

1 Year: Paper

One year in the books is no small feat. Celebrate your loved one with something unexpected that takes on the traditional gift of paper, such as personalized notecards, chic notebooks, or a professionally printed photo album that holds your favorite moments from the first year together.

Deco Corners

Papier

Papier Deco Corners Notecards

Papier

Deco Corners

>Papier

These timeless notecards will be a favorite for anyone who uses them.

Set of Two Panama Mr & Mrs Textured-Leather Notebooks

Smythson

Smythson Set of two Panama Mr & Mrs textured-leather notebooks

Net-A-Porter

Set of Two Panama Mr & Mrs Textured-Leather Notebooks

>Smythson

His and Hers matching pocket notebooks are the perfect way to celebrate your loved one, whether it's for a Valentine's Day gift, an anniversary present, or just to let them know you were thinking of them.

Layflat Photo Album

Artifact Uprising

Artifact Uprising Layflat Photo Album

Artifact Uprising

Layflat Photo Album

>Artifact Uprising

This sleek photo book will bring all of your favorite photos -- and memories -- together in one place, for you and your loved ones to look through time and time again.

5 Years: Silverware & Wood

Old traditions call for wood as the fifth anniversary theme, while more contemporary options consider silverware. This year, celebrate your other half with fresh flatware or a wooden cookbook stand to take your kitchen game to the next level. Or, if you want to get a more out-of-the-box anniversary gift, get a wood-scented candle.

Voss Satin 45-Piece Flatware Set

Oneida

Oneida® Voss Satin 45-Piece Flatware Set

Bed Bath & Beyond

Voss Satin 45-Piece Flatware Set

>Oneida

Want to upgrade your dining experience? A new flatware set is the perfect way to elevate every meal.

REGULARLY $109.99

Reclaimed Wood Colored Cookbook Stands

Stacy Borocz

Stacy Borocz Reclaimed Wood Colored Cookbook Stands

Uncommon Goods

Reclaimed Wood Colored Cookbook Stands

>Stacy Borocz

For those who like to spend time bonding in the kitchen, this will make following your favorite recipes that much easier. Plus, it'll add a sleek touch to the setting.

Ash Candle

Boy Smells

Boy Smells Ash Candle

Shopbop

Ash Candle

>Boy Smells

Add an earthy scent to any evening -- whether you plan to spend it with yourself or with someone special.

10 Years: Diamond Jewelry

Celebrate the first decade -- which you and your S.O. undoubtedly filled with highs, lows, and everything in between -- with diamond jewelry to show that your love is forever. There's truly no going wrong with the timeless gemstone, whether you choose classic diamond earrings or an everyday bracelet.

Gold Diamond Earring

Katkim

Katkim Gold Diamond Earring

Net-A-Porter

Gold Diamond Earring

>Katkim

This gold diamond earring creates the illusion of a pin going through your ear to create an elegant and edgy look.

Toujours Diamond Bracelet

Jemma Wynne

Jemma Wynne Toujours Diamond Bracelet

Jemma Wynne

Toujours Diamond Bracelet

>Jemma Wynne

If you're looking for a modern, sophisticated bracelet to wear every day? This Jemma Wynne piece will go with anything you wear, whether you're dressed up or down.

Aria 18-Karat Gold Diamond Earrings

Melissa Kaye

Melissa Kaye Aria 18-karat Gold Diamond Earrings

Net-A-Porter

Aria 18-Karat Gold Diamond Earrings

>Melissa Kaye

These diamond earrings from Melissa Kaye -- a jewelry designer seen on the likes of Gigi Hadid and Rihanna -- will be a timeless addition to your collection.

Zula Earring, Small

BRUCE

Bruce Zula Earring, Small

BRUCE

Zula Earring, Small

>BRUCE

Let's be honest: A small diamond stud earring will never be a bad choice.

20 Years: China

If you're reaching your second decade, celebrate with an intimate gathering featuring a new set of fine china. From simple, minimalist styles to options that teem with luxury, these will be the plates you bring out for every special occasion moving forward.

Federal Gold 5-Piece Place Setting

Lenox

Lenox Federal Gold 5-Piece Place Setting

Macy's

Federal Gold 5-Piece Place Setting

>Lenox

Anyone who wants a china plate set with a touch of glimmer for hosting dinners will love this gold-accented option from Lenox.

Wedgwood Bone China 5-Piece Place Setting

Wedgewood

Wedgewood Wedgwood Bone China 5-Piece Place Setting

Nordstrom

Wedgwood Bone China 5-Piece Place Setting

>Wedgewood

There's nothing quite like a classic set of bone china to add to the home experience -- and this one is available for less than $100.

Eclipse Set Of 6 Platinum Plain Plates

Stories of Italy

Stories of Italy Eclipse Set Of 6 Platinum Plain Plates

Moda Operandi

Eclipse Set Of 6 Platinum Plain Plates

>Stories of Italy

Want a set of plates that define luxury? These ceramic plates feature platinum detailing to give them a unique, artisanal detail.

25 Years: Silver

Known as the Silver Anniversary, it only seems fitting that you would gift your spouse or partner with elegant sterling silver jewelry or cufflinks that'll withstand the trends of today for your 25th year. Plus, thanks to their versatile quality, you can wear them with anything, from everyday outfits to formal ensembles.

Small Dahlia Hoops

Agmes

Agmes Small Dahlia Hoops

Shopbop

Small Dahlia Hoops

>Agmes

Whether these are a gift for a special occasion or a self-love present, you'll want to wear these sculptural earrings every single day.

Semibreve Sterling Silver Ring

Uncommon Matters

Uncommon Goods Semibreve Sterling Silver Ring

Moda Operandi

Semibreve Sterling Silver Ring

>Uncommon Matters

Swap out your dainty jewelry for this thick, chunky domed ring from Uncommon Matters.

Esti Earrings

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry

Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Esti Earrings

Shopbop

Esti Earrings

>Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry

With the layered box chain drops, these sterling silver earrings can feel like a dressier, cool addition to any wardrobe.

925 Sterling Silver Compass Cufflinks

Effy

Effy 925 Sterling Silver Compass Cufflinks

Effy

925 Sterling Silver Compass Cufflinks

>Effy

Cufflinks are the perfect way to celebrate the man in your life. Give him these, and he'll be wearing them for every special occasion.

REGULARLY $350

50 Years: Gold

There's nothing like reaching the Golden Anniversary of 50 years. For a monumental milestone like this, a gift for your loved one after this many years should be equally epic. We love the idea of fine gold jewelry -- whether it's in the form of an everyday pendant, necklace, bracelet or ring. These are the milestone gifts that'll last for years -- and when you're ready, passed down generations.

Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant

Aurate

Aurate Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant

Aurate

Mini Gold Letter Charm Pendant

>Aurate

There's nothing quite like a personalized gift like a sweet initial charm. Give this to anyone, whether it's your significant other, your best friend, your sister, or your mother.

Dollhouse 14-Karat Gold Necklace

Catbird

Catbird Dollhouse 14-Karat Gold Necklace

Net-A-Porter

Dollhouse 14-Karat Gold Necklace

>Catbird

Who wouldn't love having this vintage-inspired charm in their jewelry collection?

Heart and Key Charm Bracelet

Vintage

Vintage Heart and Key Charm Bracelet

Fewer Finer

Heart and Key Charm Bracelet

>Vintage

Show your favorite person some love with this vintage bracelet, which features hearts and keys.

18-Karat Gold Ring

Anito Ko

Anita Ko 18-karat Gold Ring

Net-A-Porter

18-Karat Gold Ring

>Anito Ko

The details of this ring give it so much character. Wear it with your other favorite rings or on its own.

