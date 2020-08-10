The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200

If you're looking to splurge on holiday gifts but not spend over $200, Amazon has amazing options to shop on their 2020 holiday gift guide.

The under-$200 section on the Amazon gift guide is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools and home accessories. Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Star Wars Waffle Maker, Apple AirPods, Amazon Kindle and more. Plus, many of the items are on sale!

Check back to see if any of these gifting options will be discounted even further during Amazon Prime Day, which will take place Oct. 13 to 14. We will keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the huge sale event.

Browse through our top under-$200 picks from Amazon's holiday gift guide below.