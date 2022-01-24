The 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 3 Trailer Is Here: Watch!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is back for season 3 with new and familiar faces and sea-level chaos! In the latest trailer for the hit Bravo series, Captain Glenn Shephard is back on the epic Parsifal III, sailing across the beautiful waters in Menorca, Spain.

“When you go sailing, you never really know what the conditions are going to be like,” Captain Shephard says at the beginning of the trailer before the preview of the chaos aboard the luxury yacht plays out.

Returning this season are chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King. Joining the vets on board the yacht are a few new faces, chef Marcos Spaziani, second stew Gabriela Barragan, third stew Ashley Marti, and deckhands Kelsie Goglia and Tom Pearson.

From the looks of it, this season is set to bring all the action and drama as the crew manages to navigate various hookups (and makeout sessions), power struggles, injuries and a storm that looks like it could take the boat underwater.

In the new trailer, we see that Tom, who isn’t ashamed of showing off his self-proclaimed “dad bod,” is bringing the body shots, and Gabriela, who braves the elements and topples over in the hot tub, is bringing the fun. Meanwhile, Gary is bringing the romance and a “striptease,” and Daisy is all about a fabulous party -- all while managing the expectations of the guests who board the yacht.

However, the season isn’t going to be without some serious drama as the yacht faces strong winds and a storm that could possibly send it underwater, and Chef Marcos gets a severe head injury that could leave the crew without a head chef.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht season 3 premieres Monday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.