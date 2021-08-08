'The Bachelorette' Producer Shares First Photo From Michelle Young's Season

Katie Thurston might not have shared her final pick with America just yet, but The Bachelorette is already gearing up to welcome another leading lady! On Saturday, Mike Fleiss, the executive producer of The Bachelorette, shared a photo of Michelle Young in a gym.

The 28-year-old teacher is posing in a black and white sports bra and leggings with a cart of basketballs and a hoop behind her. She appears to be wearing a whistle around her neck.

"On location with our #TheBachelorette," Fleiss captioned the pic.

This is the first photo of Young's season of the ABC romantic competition series.

Young first appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, and was eliminated in the finale. James broke up with Young in favor of his final pick, Rachael Kirkconnell. At the time, Young had asked to have one final conversation with James for closure, which he refused.

"The moment you left, I completely crumbled. I had to walk away without closure, and I had to fill in the gaps of what our relationship really was. I wasn't OK. I wasn't OK at all," Young told James during the After the Final Rose special.

She later added, "You have taught me a lot about relationships and what I'm looking for and what I'm not looking for at times, but you will always hold a piece of my heart. I hope you find your happiness."

Young's potential suitors have already been announced, ranging in age from 25 to 36 and hailing from four countries -- the United States, Canada, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.