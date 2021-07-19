'The Bachelorette' Preview: Katie Wonders If Her 'Person Just Left' as One Man Makes a Shocking Exit

Katie Thurston's Hometown dates are going to lead to big questions from her four remaining men. At the end of Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, fans got to look ahead to two of the biggest weeks of Katie's journey: the Hometown dates and the Men Tell All episode.

The preview kicks off with Katie admitting to co-host Tayshia Adams, "I haven’t admitted to anybody that I’m in love with them."

That truth seems to be a sticking point for Greg, as he states, "I’m introducing her to my family tomorrow, but she hasn’t told me she’s falling in love with me yet."

Katie's missing "I love you" is less of an issue for Justin, who thinks "there's still time" for those all-important words to be exchanged. One of Justin's visiting family members, though, reminds the investment sales consultant that only two weeks remain in Katie's journey for love.

Meanwhile, it appears that Michael A. is starting to worry about his young son more and more. "I feel conflicted," he says. "I’m just at war with myself."

Elsewhere in the preview, Blake and Greg share a fear, as the former questions, "Is she thinking of one or two guys over another?" and the latter realizes, "You want to feel like you’re the only one, but you’re not."

Next week's sneak peek ends as a sobbing Katie sits in the confessional. "What I’m looking for is to be in love and find my person, and it’s very possible that my person just left," she remarks.

The preview continues by teasing the upcoming Men Tell All episode, with the announcer promising that all "the guys you love to hate" will return for the reunion special.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of Katie's season with recaps, interviews and exclusives. Check out all of our Bachelorette coverage for the latest.