'The Bachelorette': One Man Appears to Admit to Thinking About Becoming the Bachelor in Shocking Preview

One of Katie Thurston's biggest fears may be coming true. At the conclusion of Monday night's episode of The Bachelorette, fans got a peek at next week's dramatic turn, where it appears that another man may be there for the wrong reason, a prospect that this season's lead considers "scary."

The preview kicks off with the men stewing after newly emerged villain Karl made Katie doubt her relationship with each of them, as Connor B. vents about one of the guys being "a bad person."

Former Bachelor Nick Viall's upcoming appearance is teased next, with him telling Katie, "You're going to have to trust me on this."

The drama only ramps up from there, with Aaron calling Thomas "some sort of manipulative psychopath."

At least one other man appears to take issue with Thomas too, with Hunter asking him, "Have you ever thought, 'Maybe I could end up being the Bachelor'?"

"Yes, that was a thought that was on my mind," Thomas appears to respond.

As the preview continues, Katie swoons over one man, Connor B. pops up again and admits "it's a bad thing that I did," and Karl says he doesn't "give a f**k" if the guys don't like him.

When ET spoke with Katie earlier this month, she wouldn't reveal her current relationship status.

"Everything happens for a reason, and when you embrace that and let go of control, then you find your happiness," she told ET. "I'm engaged to myself, that's what I've been saying for now. I'm very happy."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.