'The Bachelorette': Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's 32 Suitors Are Revealed

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Bachelorette suitors are finally official! On Tuesday, Jesse Palmer appeared on TikTok Live to announce the 32 men who will compete for the hearts of the first dual Bachelorettes in history, weeks after releasing the first teaser for their season.

The exciting announcement came more than two months after the network shared the 35 potential suitors for the season. After narrowing the list down, Corbin S., Koy S., and Nick G. did not make the cut, and won't appear in season 19.

Of those who will appear are men ranging in age from 23 to 36, 11 of whom call California home. Also of note, is that 24-year-old twins from New Jersey will both be suitors on the season.

When Gabby and Rachel were announced as the next franchise leads during the finale of Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor, the women each told host Jesse Palmer what they're looking for in a mate.

Rachel said she wants "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me," while Gabby said she is on the search for a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."

"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby said of Rachel.

"I am so happy for her. I truly am. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together," Rachel added, alluding to their time on The Bachelor. "I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."

Keep scrolling to see the 32 men who will vie for Gabby and Rachel's hearts. You can check out their Instagram accounts too, which are linked to each guy's name.

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Arizona

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

John, 26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tennessee

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Georgia

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Justin Y., 24, other twin from Brookfield, Connecticut

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Florida

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Massachusetts

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Illinois

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Season 19 of The Bachelorette will premiere Monday, July 11 on ABC.