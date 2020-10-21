'The Bachelorette': Fans React to Clare Crawley's Strip Dodgeball Date

Clare Crawley said she wanted a man with balls on Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette, and she got a good look at them. The hairstylist's second group date of the season was dodgeball-themed, pitting the men against each other for what started out as an innocent match. Then, Clare upped the ante, declaring the game would be "strip dodgeball."
The Bachelorette gleefully watched on the sidelines with Chris Harrison, instructing the losing team after each match (which happened to consistently be the Blue Team) to take off an article of clothing. By the end of the game, the men were wearing jockstraps -- with some men taking it a step further, and taking it all off.
All but one man, Yosef (who wasn't on the date), seemed to take the date in stride -- but some fans aren't so happy. As one viewer tweeted, "Is this reverse sexism/ objectification?"
Others had different thoughts.
The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.
