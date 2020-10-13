'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Says She 'Definitely Just Met My Husband' in New Sneak Peek

Love is in the air this season on The Bachelorette! Fans watching Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars got a sneak peek at Clare Crawley's cycle of the ABC dating show -- in which she declares she "just met my husband."

Crawley makes the stunning confession after coming face to face with one of her contestants, Dale Moss, who clearly captured her attention straight out of the limo. "I definitely feel like I just met my husband," she says as he walks away from their first meeting. "Oh my god."

The 39-year-old hairstylist is also seen kissing Moss and lounging in bed with him in the promo, before being warned about the contestant's motivations. "Dale is not who she thinks she is," one man says.

Elsewhere in the promo, Crawley fights back against a man insulting her age, declaring she's single because she doesn't "settle for men like that."

She also apparently doesn't settle for most of the men in the group, as men are heard saying the process was cut short. "Do we get a new Bachelorette in here?" one guy asks.

The promo ends with host Chris Harrison's big tease that Crawley just "blew up" the show. "The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well, for you, for the guys, for anybody," he says. "Congratulations, you've just blown up The Bachelorette."

Watch the promo -- which will be played during the first two minutes of Tuesday's Bachelorette premiere -- below.

ET learned last month that Crawley's time as the Bachelorette came to an end roughly two weeks into filming, after she fell for one of her men. Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new lead, though Warner Bros. and ABC have yet to confirm the switch-up.

Harrison teased in a recent interview with ET that Adams is "not not the Bachelorette," but it seems fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out how she comes into play, considering the men asking about getting a "new Bachelorette" is already making it to the promos.

Both Crawley and Adams' journeys will be featured on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.