'The Bachelorette': Chris Harrison Breaks Down Clare Crawley's Men

The Bacheloretterevealed the 42 men who could have a shot at Clare Crawley's heart in July -- but not all of them actually made it to night one. On Monday, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison announced the guys who fans will be seeing come Bachelorette premiere night -- and gave some hints about who could have stolen her heart.

"There are a lot of rumors flying around. A bunch of rumors. I just want to say right now... it is a season you have to see to believe," Harrison said. "But first, we have to meet the guys!"

Based on Harrison's preview, it seems fans should keep an eye out for Brandon, who potentially says something to upset Crawley, Dale, who "leaves his mark early on this season," and Jason, a "really good guy."

Overall, fans can expect a "great group of guys," Harrison told ET's Lauren Zima on Tuesday.

"This is a phenomenal, great, diverse group of guys -- and I don't mean just racially diverse. I just mean from all across the country, all different ages, some older than Clare, some younger than Clare," he shared.

"I don't know if I've ever been so impressed with a group of men," he added. "I think you're going to have some real superstars come out of this season. And Clare, honestly, is a lucky woman. She had an embarrassment of riches as far as this group of guys go."

See the full list of men below:

AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.

Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.

Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, NY

Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.

Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio

Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.

Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.

Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah

Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, SD

Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.

Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.

Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.

Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.

Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas

Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.

Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia

Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, NY

Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, NY

Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.

Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.

Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas

Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, NY

Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.

Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.

Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas

Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.

Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, NJ

Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah

In total, 31 men will exit the limo at this season's Bachelor mansion, La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs. That's 11 less than the 42 men announced in July, which included a mix of new faces and men previously announced to be competing on Crawley's season in March. (Recasting occurred after production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.)

Fifteen men were cut from the original list, including, of course, Matt James, who was announced to be our next Bachelor in June. Crawley's new group of suitors range in age from 26 to 40,with an average age of 32. The majority of the men are in their 30s.

Harrison noted to ET on Tuesday that they had started casting the men for Crawley's season before she was ever picked as the Bachelorette -- so some of the original men might not have been the best fit.

Casting did the best they could with the time crunch, but getting an additional six months amid the shutdown really helped.

"We went back to the chalk board and back to the drawing board and decided, 'Hey, let's really make an effort to find some guys that are more in line with where Clare is in her life,'" Harrison said. "It wasn't that we didn't respect Clare from the beginning, people have to understand how this works and the timing of all this. We can only do so much and still keep on our production calendar."

ET learned in August that Crawley found a connection with at least one of her suitors -- and exited her role as Bachelorette roughly two weeks into filming after falling for one of her men. Tayshia Adams was subsequently brought in as lead, though it was unclear if Crawley's remaining contestants would be competing for Adams' heart, or if she'd get a new crop of guys.

Both women's journeys will be featured on this season of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.