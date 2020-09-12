'The Bachelorette': An Eliminated Contestant Returns to Tell Tayshia Adams He's in Love With Her

Heeeeee's back! Bennett Jordan was eliminated on a pre-cocktail party two-on-one with Noah Erb on Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette -- but that didn't stop him from returning to the show.

This week's episode ended with Bennett surprising Tayshia Adams as she returned to her suite following the week's group date. Surprising her in the dark, Bennett asked to talk, and she invited him inside.

"So, it's been a little bit of a whirlwind, to say the least, and I spent all day going over and over in my head our parting," he said. "I first want to tell you I'm so sorry. I'm so, so, so sorry for making you think I questioned your integrity or decision-making ability. It was the least of my intentions. I never would, I swear to you."

"Our goodbye was so bizarre, so surreal, I couldn't even fathom what just happened. I was thinking about all these things that I wasn't able to share with you, sometimes you don't realize things until they're gone. And I realized in that moment that I love you," Bennett said, as Tayshia, clearly shocked, struggled to find the words to respond.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm speechless right now," she admitted.

Bennett told Tayshia that he couldn't leave without expressing to her exactly how he feels.

"You have every ounce of my heart, right here. I don't use that word lightly," he continued. "And I'm not expecting anything from you, but if there's an ounce of you still that would like to explore our relationship and continue on a journey, I would love nothing more than to stay for you, and I'll do absolutely anything in the whole world."

Tayshia still struggled to process what was happening -- but admitted she didn't think she was going to send him home. "I don't really know what's happening right now," she confessed. "I'm very confused."

"Listen, this is a lot, I know. And I'm not expecting any answers or immediate epiphany," Bennett assured her. "I was just wanting to see you again and share this with you, because I'm dead serious about you. I haven't had emotions like this ever, over a girl."

"I personally have so much going on right now in my head, and I don't really know how to process this," Tayshia responded. "I appreciate this a lot, but I feel like I just need the night. Tomorrow, I'll let you know."

Bennett told Tayshia that was "perfectly fine," and then tried to go in for a kiss.

"Nice try," Tayshia said, giving him her cheek instead.

"Bennett showed up at my doorstep today, and I've always said I wanted a guy to show for me like that," she told the camera after he left her suite. "Bennett said I love you. It's been a long time since I've heard the words I love you and it mean absolutely everything, and I know Bennett wasn't saying things just to say them. I'm so confused."

"The way that I sent him home the other night did not feel right, but also at the same time, I'm here now with other people," Tayshia said, referring to contestants Ivan, Noah, Brendan, Zac, Blake, Ben and Riley. "If I ask Bennett to come back, I don't know how the guys would react. This is very hard. I am so confused."

