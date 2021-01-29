'The Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Abigail Makes a Heartbreaking Reveal to Matt James (Exclusive)

Abigail Heringer is ready to share more of her story with Matt James. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Monday's episode of The Bachelor, the 25-year-old client financial manager makes a heartbreaking reveal to Matt about her past -- and shares how it affects her future.

"I haven't felt like this for somebody in such a short amount of time, so I really want to open up to him, but it's scary to open the door to being vulnerable and possibly rejected," says Abigail, who earned Matt's first impression rose on his season premiere.

The Beaverton, Oregon, native has grown her connection with Matt since that first night, but hasn't gotten much time to dive deep. During their early chats, Abigail told Matt that she was born deaf, and followed in her older sister's footsteps as they both got cochlear implants as kids. While sitting down with Matt on Monday's group date, Abigail decides she's ready to share more.

"I think there's just something about you, I'm super excited. I literally get the biggest smile on my face when I'm around you," she begins. "But I'm also going to be as open with you, obviously, through this process. You want a wife and you want a family, and you know I want those things too. But if I were to have a family, there's a really strong possibility that my kids would be deaf."

"My birth dad did walk out on my mom and my sister right after we got our cochlear implants," she continues. "When you have what should have been one of the most important people in your life walk out, it's hard not to feel like, 'If I fully open up myself to somebody, are they going to do the same thing?'"

"Can I tell you something?" Matt asks.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Matt opened up about his early connection with Abigail.

"Abigail, I don't even know where to start. There's not a bad thing to say about her," he reflected. "She's just incredible."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.