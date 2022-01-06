'The Bachelor': First Look at Hilary Duff and Clayton Echard on His Group Date

Hilary Duff is making a special cameo on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. In next week's episode, the 34-year-old actress will be helping the new Bachelor with his first group date.

According to ABC's episode description, the How I Met Your Father star enlists the help of the ladies to throw a dream Beverly Hills children's birthday party. However, "when one woman is more interested in spending time with Clayton than the kids, the others have strong feelings to share."

Duff has opened up about her love for Bachelor Nation in the past. In a 2016 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she gushed, "Who's watching The Bachelor right now? Me! I'm obsessed."

Duff isn't the only celebrity guest appearing on next week's episode. Comedian Ziwe is also overseeing a second group date "to help Clayton spot potential red flags among his bachelorettes."

The episode also promises lots of romance and drama with the first one-on-one date, and a cocktail party that ends with a "shocking secret" about a woman who already has a rose.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Clayton earlier this week after the premiere episode of his season of The Bachelor aired.

"I'm so critical of myself in general, always have been, and so I was really overanalyzing everything at first," he said. "[But now]... I can just enjoy it for how it was. To see the first episode, I was like, 'Wow, this is really happening. We are in the thick of things.'"

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of his season with all of our Bachelor content.