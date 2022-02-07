'The Bachelor' Episode 5 Recap: Shanae Fakes a Tearful Apology to Stay on the Show

Shanae is once again causing drama on The Bachelor. On Monday night's episode of the series, Clayton Echard's growing connections with Serene and Gabby are overshadowed by Shanae's villainous ways, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

Serene and Clayton's carnival date was one for the ages, but the good times abruptly stopped when Shanae was put on the spot at the cocktail party and managed to lie her way into a rose.

Gabby and Clayton furthered their relationship on a one-on-one, before the women roasted the Bachelor -- and each other -- on a group date.

Then attention turned back to Shanae, as she and Genevieve headed out for a likely ill-fated two-on-one date at Niagara Falls.

Keep reading for a full recap of episode 5 of The Bachelor.

Serene Thinks Clayton 'Could Be My Husband'

Serene and Clayton's date was all fun and games, as the pair rode roller coasters and played games at a boardwalk amusement park. Serene said it all felt "organic," and Clayton agreed in a confessional, stating, "The day went about as perfect as it could’ve went."

On the nighttime portion of their date, Serene opened up about how she and her family didn't express their feelings growing up much, something Clayton related to when it came to his dad.

Serene also shared that she had "a lot of unexpected loss" as of late, as both her grandmother and cousin died. Clayton praised her for being vulnerable, something she said she was able to do thanks to his "kind eyes."

After telling Serene that he's "blown away" by her, Clayton gave her the rose.

"My feelings for Clayton have grown tremendously," she said in a confessional. "It’s very much becoming real to me that he could be my husband... I definitely feel like I’m falling in love with Clayton."

Shanae Delivers an Oscar-Worthy Performance

Shanae came into the cocktail party "feeling great," but quickly grew concerned when Clayton pulled the women who'd been on the winning team from the group date earlier in the week.

Sierra and others were all too happy to tell Clayton that, after Shanae crashed the after-party, she yelled expletives at them and threw their trophy is the bushes.

In a confessional, Clayton said that it's "hard" to defend Shanae's actions because they were "not acceptable," but Shanae wasn't going down without a fight.

In her conversation with Clayton, Shanae admitted to her after-party outburst and told him that she did "want to apologize" for it. From there, Shanae went and did just that, tearfully telling the women, "I know this has been going on way too far. I know I’ve said some things I didn’t mean, but I am really sorry and I hope we can get past this, because I do want to talk to you guys and confide in you and be there for one another. I’m truly sorry."

While Susie and Marlena accepted her apology -- something Shanae bragged about to Clayton -- the villain herself was singing a different tune in a confessional.

"That was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life -- apologize to people I wasn’t sorry for. I’m not sorry, hoes. You mean a** b**ches," Shanae said. "I need an Oscar award for that performance. Fake it till you make it. I never thought I could act before, but I’m f**king good."

"B**ches, I’m done. He’s mine," she added. "I never thought I’d have to compete this much for one f**king man. I’m this hot, blonde bombshell. What else do I need to say? Give me the Oscar, give me the Emmy, give me the Golden Globe, and give me the f**king rose."

Clayton did just that, awarding Shanae a rose and sending Sierra, Jill and Lyndsey home.

"I literally sent home two girls back-to-back. Who’s next on my list?" Shanae questioned in a confessional after securing a rose. "... Everyone better be scared because he’s mine."

Gabby 'Blindsides' Clayton

The group headed to Toronto, where Gabby landed the first international one-on-one date of the season. After a helicopter ride over the city, the pair played street hockey, did graffiti and had a picnic. The day left Gabby feeling "giddy."

Things got more serious on the nighttime portion of their date, as Gabby opened up about feeling "pretty insecure" in past relationships. The feeling of being undeserving of love, Gabby told Clayton, stemmed from her strained relationship with her mother, who would "withhold her love" and attention.

"If my mom can stop loving me why can’t anyone else?" she told Clayton through tears, before sharing that she doesn't have a relationship with her mom anymore.

Gabby's reveal, Clayton said in a confessional, helped him to understand her "so much better." As such, he awarded her the rose, and stated, "She’s just completely blindsided me, but in the best possible way. I don’t think it gets much better than this. She could be my future wife."

The Women Roast Clayton -- and Each Other

The group date came next and comedian Russell Peters popped up to help the women roast both Clayton and each other. Sarah went after Mara for being a cougar, and Mara, in turn, offered Clayton babysitting services should he pick the youngest remaining contestant as his wife.

Despite her absence, the real target of the roast was Shanae, with Marlena comparing her to a herpes outbreak, Hunter quipping, "It’s like Jeffrey Dahmer calling himself a victim in his own crimes," and Serene blasting the villain's "fake tears."

During the after-party, Susie balanced out her roast of Clayton by sharing some things she likes about him, namely his dimples, smile and compassion. Clayton went on to have good conversations with Marlena and Sarah, but it was Rachel that he awarded the rose to, after telling her, "I really don’t stop thinking about you."

Shanae Scripts Her Two-On-One Date

The dreaded two-on-one date arrived after that, and Shanae decided to go into the Niagara Falls adventure by stating, "This is the last trash bag I want to take out."

"Clayton’s not even going to talk to Genevieve because I’m going to push her in the falls," Shanae told the cameras. "I’m going to go in there thinking it’s a one-on-one basically. I literally have been scripting on everything I’m going to say to him, reading it out loud, writing it out, practicing it over and over, so I know what I’m going to do. With Genevieve, I’m going to continue to smile, laugh, and be fake and nice until she’s gone."

Even without hearing Shanae's plan, Clayton was prepared for a "stressful" day, while Genevieve was feeling "pretty nervous" about what was to come.

Clayton Questions Everything

The preview teases that the two-on-one drama will continue into next week, with Genevieve in tears and Shanae professing, "Getting this rose tonight is going to feel better than sex."

"One of these women is lying to my face," Clayton realizes, before asking Genevieve, "Are you an actress and are you lying to me?"

As for the rest of the season, Clayton's connections with Rachel, Susie, Serene, Sarah and Gabby will grow, but it's not all coming up roses.

"Why would you just turn around after I just told you I’m in love with you and drop a bombshell?" Clayton asks, before confessing to being intimate with -- and in love with -- more than one woman.

The drama doesn't end there as Clayton says, "This is exactly what I was afraid of. She f**ked it up for everybody. That’s the last person I expected to do it."

Then, in an apparent conversation with Gabby, Clayton says, " I’ve given you everything! Don’t f**k with me. Did you just play me this entire time?"

"I need to get out of here. I had no idea this was going to happen," Clayton says. "... I’m so broken."

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of his season with all of our Bachelor content.