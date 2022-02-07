The Bachelor': Clayton Asks One Woman If She's Been Playing Him the Whole Time in Dramatic Season Preview

Clayton Echard is questioning one of his women. In a season preview for the remainder of The Bachelor, this year's lead is seen asking one woman if she's been playing him all along.

The preview begins by teasing the drama that will unfold between Shanae and Genevieve during next week's two-on-one date. "One of these women is lying to my face," Clayton realizes, before asking Genevieve, "Are you an actress and are you lying to me?"

Whether or not Shanae, this season's villain, lasts past next week is unclear, but according to the season preview that followed Monday's episode, that's the least of Clayton's worries.

Things start out well for Clayton in the preview, as the Bachelor admits he's found love as he tells one woman, "You have everything I’ve ever wanted. What we have is special."

Rachel, Susie and Serene all confess their feelings for Clayton, and he seems to tell Gabby, "I couldn’t be more sure that I’m in love with you."

Everything turns sour from there, as Clayton asks, "Why would you just turn around after I just told you I’m in love with you and drop a bombshell?"

Then comes the moment that's been teased in every preview thus far, when Clayton confesses to being intimate with -- and in love with -- more than one woman.

"You can’t be in love with three people. You cannot," Sarah says, apparently after Clayton's confession. "Like, what the actual f**k."

The drama keeps coming as Clayton exclaims, "This is exactly what I was afraid of. She f**ked it up for everybody. That’s the last person I expected to do it."

Then, while appearing to talk to Gabby, Clayton angrily says, "I’ve given you everything! Don’t f**k with me. Did you just play me this entire time?"

All of the drama comes to a head when Clayton announces, "I need to get out of here."

"I had no idea this was going to happen," Clayton says. "... I’m so broken."

When ET spoke with Clayton last month, he opened up about how the end of his season played out.

"I thought I would never get involved to the point where I would be falling in love with multiple women, but then it happened, and then I was fighting it," he told ET. "I was telling myself, 'No, there is no way you are falling in love with multiple women.' Then, finally, I was like, 'You know what? Quit fighting it, because if you fight it, they won't know where you stand, and then they might start putting their walls back up."

As for if it all led to love in the end, Clayton teased, "I'm in a great spot. I am happy. Ultimately, any time I can grow from an experience, if it is good or bad, I feel like it was worth it, and it was."

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor airs Mondays on ABC. ET has got you covered throughout the entirety of his season with all of our Bachelor content.