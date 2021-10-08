'The Baby-Sitters Club': Watch the First 8 Minutes of Season 2

To count down the return of The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix dropped the first eight minutes of season 2 on Friday.

In the sophomore opener, titled "Kristy and the Snobs," Kristy (Sophie Grace) sets the stage for what awaits the members of the BSC: "This was the summer that everything changed." As Kristy adjusts to her new life following her mother's wedding, a big move into a new home and creating different family traditions, she struggles to fit into her fancy new reality.

But as the BSC crew grow one year older, their desires and interests change too. Kristy discovers Stacey (Shay Rudolph) has been texting with her crush (and Kristy's older brother) Sam all summer and even meets a snooty new neighbor who isn't exactly nice to her. Thankfully, at least one thing hasn't changed all that much -- the Baby-Sitters Club itself, which formally welcomes new junior members Mallory Pike (Vivian Watson) and Jessi Ramsey (Anais Lee).

Watch the opening eight minutes below.

Last July, executive producer and showrunner Rachel Shukert offered an early glimpse into the next chapter for the BSC with the club welcoming Mallory and Jessi into the fold.

"It will look a lot the way that the books do because they come in later. That's something I always liked about Mallory and Jessi, is that the first relationship that you have, especially with people that are a little bit older than you are, where you idolize them and hope they think you're cool enough... There's always a little bit of a fire to survive," she told ET. "Both of those characters are interesting to explore, with each other and the way they fit into the larger picture of the club, which will be a big part of future seasons, should we be so lucky to get one."

Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Alicia Silverstone, Mark Feuerstein and Marc Evan Jackson also star in the series. Kyndra Sanchez takes over the role of Dawn following the exit of season 1 star Xochitl Gomez.

The Baby-Sitters Club premieres Monday, Oct. 11 on Netflix. For more, watch below.

