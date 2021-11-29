'That's My Jam' First Look: Watch Kate Hudson Sing Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' (Exclusive)

Ready to see your favorite stars tackle some hilarious competitions? Host Jimmy Fallon is bringing some of his favorite Tonight Show games -- along with new music, dance and trivia challenges -- to his upcoming variety game show, That's My Jam!

Premiering Monday, Jan. 3 on NBC, each episode of That's My Jam will feature two teams of two celebs competing for a charity of their choice in games like "Launch the Mic," "Air Guitar," "Don’t Drop the Beat," "Perfect Mash-Up," "Wheel of Impossible Karaoke," "Slay It, Don’t Spray It" and many more.

In ET's exclusive That's My Jam first look, watch Kate Hudson crooning a doo-wop version of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," Terry Crews channeling his White Chicks character to belt Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles," Chance the Rapper putting a country spin on "Hot in Herre" and much more!

Other competitors in the upcoming season include: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taraji P. Henson, Normani, T-Pain, Anthony Anderson, Jordana Brewster, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Josh Groban, Oliver Hudson, Bebe Rexha, Jay Pharoah, Nikki Glaser, Ryan Tedder, Alessia Cara, Brent Morin, Dan Finnerty and more!

That's My Jam premieres in its regular time slot on Monday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m. PT/ET. Catch a sneak episode of the show on Monday, Nov. 29 at 10 p.m. PT/ET following The Voice.