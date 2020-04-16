'Teen Mom OG' Stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Owe More Than $800,000 in Tax Debt

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have more than $800,000 in tax debt.

According to records for the Sanilac County Register of Deeds Office in Michigan obtained by ET on Thursday, Lowell and Baltierra, both 28, owe more than $800,000 in tax debt after receiving two separate federal tax liens. In November 2019, the couple was hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010.97 for the 2016 and 2017 years, and a month later, they were hit with a federal tax lien of $321,789.06 for the 2018 year. The Sun was first to report the news.

Lowell and Baltierra were first cast on MTV's 16 and Pregnant in 2009, which documented the two welcoming their daughter, Carly, whom they gave up for adoption. They were later cast in the spinoff series, Teen Mom, then Teen Mom OG. They're are also now parents to two daughters -- 5-year-old Novalee and 1-year-old Vaeda.

The couple, who've been together since middle school, has been open about their ups and downs over the last decade. They got married in 2015, but had a month-long separation in 2018. Catelynn has also sought treatment for anxiety and past traumas, including a difficult miscarriage in 2017, leading to her going to several treatment facilities on her own.

In December 2018, Lowell assured fans she and Baltierra were "not getting a divorce."

"YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce! YES I know what I put him and nova through when I left for treatment," she tweeted at the time, referring to her decision to enter a mental health facility after experiencing suicidal thoughts. "He was AMAZING and supported me through the whole time! I also knew I had to go so I wouldn't commit SUICIDE! I am supporting what he wants now! We love each other and ALWAYS WILL!"

The couple has their own clothing company called Tierra Reign. They also published a book in 2015 titled Conquering Chaos.

For more on the couple, watch the video below: