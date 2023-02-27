'Ted Lasso' Returns to the Pitch in Season 3 Trailer: Watch

Get your tickets to Nelson Road ready, Ted Lasso is almost back for season 3!

Apple TV+ released the first trailer for the award-winning comedy's third -- and reportedly final -- season on Friday, giving fans a closer look at what they can expect when AFC Richmond returns to the pitch next month.

The trailer, set to "You Can't Always Get What You Want," provides fans with quick glimpses at some of the season's major storylines, with hints at Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) anxiety causing him more troubles, a look at Nate's (Nick Mohammed) turncoat move to West Ham United, glimpses of the love triangle between Keeley (Juno Temple), Jamie (Phil Dunster) and Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein), and more.

And of course, it's only fitting that some of the only words in the trailer are uttered by the gruff Roy, who begrudging praises the team from the sidelines during practice.

"Whoa, Roy Kent just said great job!" Ted remarks, as Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) pretends to faint.

Watch the full trailer below:

The official season 3 synopsis gives a closer look at what fans can expect from the new episodes:

"In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate, now hailed as the 'wonder kid,' has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard. Meanwhile, while Ted deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert (Anthony Head) and Keeley navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

For its first two seasons, Ted Lasso won eight Primetime Emmys, including two for Outstanding Comedy Series, two for Sudeikis (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series), two for Goldstein (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series) and one for Waddingham (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series).

The show has also won three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild Awards, a Peabody Award, two Golden Globes and swept the Critics Choice Television Awards, going seven for seven. It was also included in the AFI Top 10 Programs of the Year two years in a row.

Ted Lasso returns for season 3 on March 15. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+.