Tayshia Adams Makes First Appearance on 'The Bachelorette' as Clare Crawley 'Blows Up' Her Season: Fans React!

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here! Months after ET learned that Tayshia Adams would be stepping in for Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, the 30-year-old has made her first appearance on the ABC dating show.

Tayshia got just a few seconds of screen time at the end of Tuesday night's episode, teasing what's ahead as Clare "blows up" her season. The Orange County native was presented as the solution to the men's questions about what happens next after Clare's big move, and her sexy introduction had fans freaking out.

"PLSSS WHEN MY QUEEN TAYSHIA STEPPED OUT I FELL OUT OF MY CHAIR #bachelorette," one fan wrote.

PLSSS WHEN MY QUEEN TAYSHIA STEPPED OUT I FELL OUT OF MY CHAIR #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/aMRmDdkWh8 — A💘 (@teenlovetea) October 28, 2020

See more tweets below.

bachelor nation as soon as we saw tayshia in next week’s preview #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OPpdakj99Z — alex ☁️ (@alexonthedaily) October 28, 2020

Bachelor nation when Tayshia came out of the pool #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Oh7s0KwilW — bennett’s stan account (@maritweetss) October 28, 2020

tayshia coming in to save the bachelorette pic.twitter.com/GXEbjYlBvf #TheBachelorette — izzy (@idekizzy) October 28, 2020

TAYSHIA HAS ENTERED THE PREVIEWS. I REPEAT TAYSHIA HAS ENTERED THE PREVIEWS. #TheBachelorette



pic.twitter.com/kpQJ3PslqQ — Lucy Ferut (@LFerut4) October 28, 2020

TAYSHIA at the end of the episode is the only good thing to happen so far this season. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/I30CQxi1b1 — $$ (@insaini_28) October 28, 2020

Tayshia coming next week after Clare leaves #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/J8OGtSX8ct — Kyler B. (@KylerB2500) October 28, 2020

Bachelor Nation when Tayshia showed up on the screen #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/p0gXuaPXuf — maria dinh ☆ (@mariaxdinh) October 28, 2020

Me liking every tweet hyping up Tayshia as the new Bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/skbEV8xR2D — bachelor rejects🌹 (@getacluepod) October 28, 2020

Tayshia getting ready to save this season next week #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/JeSBxAkO3n — skinE (@Bob41198918) October 28, 2020

ABC and Warner Bros. did not confirm Tayshia's role as the Bachelorette before Tuesday's episode -- and the closest Chris Harrison came to discussing the news was to say Tayshia was "not not the Bachelorette."

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Clare's journey as lead had come to an end roughly two weeks into filming, as she fell for one of her men. Over the last three episodes, Clare's connection to one contestant in particular, Dale Moss, has been clear, and the promo at the end of Tuesday's episode seems to hint the pair's "electric" connection causes her to end her Bachelorette duties early.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Clare said she did not quit the show, but seems to suggest through recent tweets she's "liked" that she feels she was "forced out."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Clare in the video below.