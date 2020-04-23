Taylor Swift’s Cat Olivia Benson Pretty Much Sums Up Everyone’s Quarantine Mood: Pic

Olivia Benson is a big time mood. The famed cat of singer Taylor Swift fully encapsulates the world's quarantine struggles in a hilarious new photo from the "Lover" songstress.

"Captain Olivia Benson off duty like-," the 30-year-old singer captioned the funny shot of her pet with her butt on a couch at home looking forlorn.

This isn't the first time one of Swift's famous cats has been the perfect quarantine example. Last month the GRAMMY winner shared a pic of another one of her feline friends, Meredith Grey, sitting alone in her circular bed.

"For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith," Swift wrote at the time.

In addition to sharing her sweet cats with the world, Swift also took a moment to praise another Olivia, Disney+ star Olivia Rodrigo! Swift posted a video of Rodrigo's cover of her song "Cruel Summer" during a recent MTV Instagram Live.

"The Talent. Love this!!" Swift wrote, posting the video to her own Instagram Story. "Thanks for this beautiful performance @olivia.rodrigo @mtv."

Rodrigo, who plays Nini in High School Musical: The Musical - The Series on Disney+, naturally freaked out about the shoutout on her own account.

"TAYLOR SWIFT IS THE REASON I WRITE SONGS AND SHE POSTED ME ON HER STORY AND TOLD ME I WAS TALENTED??? WHEN IS ASHTON KUTCHER GONNA JUMP OUT OF A BUSH WITH A CAMERA CREW!!!!???!??!" Rodrigo captioned a series of photos of herself lying in shock on the ground.

In addition to lots of time with her cats, Swift has also had some drama with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West amid quarantine from the coronavirus. Watch the clip below for more: