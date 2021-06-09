Taylor Swift Tweets Sweet Message to Her Mom After Best Family Feature Win at 2021 CMT Awards

Taylor Swift is giving her mom, Andrea Swift, a sweet shout-out.

The 31-year-old singer won the Best Family Feature award at the 2021 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. The award was given to Taylor's song and music video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)."

While the multi-GRAMMY winner was not present at the event, she retweeted CMT's video announcing her as the winner, and included a note to her mom.

"I LOVE YOU MOM," Taylor wrote alongside the clip. The lyric video for "The Best Day (Taylor's Version)" was released in April and includes personal home videos and never-before-seen photos. There are various moments where Swift is seen with her mom, including decorating a gingerbread house, having ice cream, watching fireworks and cuddling.

I LOVE YOU MOM https://t.co/hmLe8ZRTjm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 10, 2021

The video also includes Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, and brother Austin. The track is included in the singer's re-recorded 2008 album, Fearless.

Taylor has always expressed her love for her mom, who's battled cancer and a brain tumor. Last year for Mother's Day, she wrote, "My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories—from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom."

My conversations with my mom have always been and will always be some of my favorite memories - from when I was 10 months old in this video from Oct. 1990 to now talking every day on the phone. Our talks are everything to me. Myyyyyy goodness I love you Mom. Happy Mother’s Day 💐 pic.twitter.com/Okav6gEt2R — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 11, 2020

In 2019, she also wrote the song "Soon You'll Get Better" with The Chicks, which was inspired by her mom. Back in 2020, Taylor opened up about her mom's health struggles, telling Variety, "Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom, but for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness."

Taylor first revealed her mom's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and shared in March 2019 that Andrea's cancer had returned. Andrea's new tumor, Taylor said at the time, was discovered while she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

"She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through," she said. "While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family."

