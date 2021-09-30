Taylor Swift to Release 'Red (Taylor's Version)' 1 Week Early

Taylor Swift is sharing some good news! On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer took to Twitter to reveal that she's releasing Red (Taylor's Version) one week earlier than previously announced.

"Got some news that I think you’re gonna like - My version of Red will be out a week earlier than scheduled (including the 4 disc vinyl) on November 12th!" Swift tweeted. "Can’t wait to celebrate the 13th with you and our new/old autumn heartbreak album."

Swift included the red scarf, heart eyes, and movie camera emojis in her tweet.

Red will be the second album Swift has rerecorded, following the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April. Swift announced Red (Taylor's Version) as her next undertaking in June, initially opting for Nov. 19 as the release date.

In August, Swift revealed the 30-track list for the rerecorded album, which will feature collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more.

Swift is working to rerecord and release her first five albums, following her highly publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.

Red (Taylor's Version) is due out Nov. 12.