Taylor Swift to Give First Performance at Country Show in 7 Years at ACM Awards

Taylor Swift is heading back to her roots. The GRAMMY winner will give her first performance at a country show in seven years at the upcoming Academy of Country Music Awards on Wednesday.

Swift, who shared the news on Sunday, will perform her song, "Betty," from the Grand Ole Opry House, one of three legendary Nashville venues being used as a home base for the ACM Awards this year. (The Ryman and Bluebird Cafe will also house performances during the show.)

"Bout to show up at your party @acmawards," Swift wrote on Twitter, in an announcement concurrent with a promo that appeared on CBS during an NFL broadcast Sunday.

Swift's ACM Awards appearance on Wednesday will mark her world premiere performance off her record-breaking new album, Folklore.

In a recent interview with ET, Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside opened up about how the team was getting creative for the ACM Awards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have just seen the set designs and they look incredible," Whiteside said. "They really pay sort of homage to the history of Nashville into these historic venues. So, that's kind of neat to see but there's still, you know, kind of a technology element too that's going to be really cool to still kind of really up the production value of the artist performances because we always want to bring, you know, really cutting-edge production elements to the show as well, but it's going to be quite different."

"It's going to have a much different look and we are at this point, likely not going to have an audience at all," he continued. "So, that's also going to change the look and the feel and the vibe of the show pretty tremendously. Overall though, it's going to be just a really bright, colorful, fun show. There's going to be poignant moments. There's just going to be a really big nod to the history of country music and also just celebrating so many legends from our industry. So, it's got a really good mix, I think, of sort of I'd say, the past, present and future of country music."

In addition to Swift, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and more will be performing at the awards show.

Hosted by reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and 15-time ACM Award winner Keith Urban, the 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.