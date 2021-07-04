Taylor Swift Surprise Releases 'Mr. Perfectly Fine,' Her Second 'From the Vault' Song

Taylor Swift is giving fans even more Fearless-era music! On Wednesday, the 30-year-old singer surprised Swifties by releasing "Mr. Perfectly Fine," the second of six new-to-fans songs that are set to appear on Fearless (Taylor's Version) when it's released on Friday, April 9.

"Me in 2020: life is chill, writing songs based in fiction to avoid drama, feeling pretty grown up. My 2008 music from the vault, in a goblin voice: 'REELEEEEEEASE MR PERFECTLY FIIIIIIINE,'" Swift tweeted.

The mid-tempo track fits right in with Swift's other Fearless-era music, as Swift sings about a guy who lied about his intentions and moved on with someone new.

"Hello, Mr. casually cruel / Mr. everything revolves around you / I've been Miss misery since your goodbye / And your Mr. perfectly fine," Swift sings in the chorus, before moving on to a verse about the boy's new girl.

"I hear he's got his arm 'round a brand new girl / I've been picking up my heart / He's been picking up her / And I never got past what you put me through / But it's wonderful to see that it never phased you," she sings.

By the end of the track, though, Swift is resolute in her decision to move on. "I was Miss here to stay / Now I'm Miss gonna be alright someday / And someday maybe you'll miss me / But by them you'll be Mr. too late," she sings.

The first of the six songs to drop was "You All Over Me," which featured Maren Morris. The "from the vault" songs were written at the same time as the other Fearless tunes, when Swift was between 16 and 18.

When Swift released the track list for Fearless (Taylor's Version) earlier this month, the singer shared the titles of the other four "from the vault" songs: "We Were Happy," "Don't You," "Bye Bye Baby," and "That's When," which will feature Keith Urban.

The singer previously explained that the new-to-fans six tracks were "held back" from the 2008 album for "different reasons," all of which "seem unnecessary" now.

The inclusion of the previously unheard songs, Swift noted, will give fans the "full picture" of Fearless.

In addition to the six newly released songs, all the other hits from Fearless will be on Taylor's Version of the album, including "Love Story," the new version of which Swift released in February.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first of five albums Swift is set to release rerecordings of, following her highly-publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.