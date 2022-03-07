Taylor Swift Raves Over Zoë Kravitz's Performance in 'The Batman'

The cat lady has all the praise for Catwoman!

Taylor Swift took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to rave about Zoë Kravitz's performance as Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in The Batman. "@zoeisabellakravitz is the Catwoman of my dreams," the 32-year-old singer wrote over a picture of Kravitz on the screen in a movie theater.

Swift had a front row seat to Kravitz’s transformation. In December, it was revealed that the pair shared a quarantine pod in London. Kravitz, who was there to film The Batman, got an assist from the “Wildest Dreams” singer during a photoshoot. New York Times Magazine editor, Jake Silverstien, shared with Women’s Wear Daily that Swift was given special instructions over zoom, and photographed her pal for the spread.

Swift even got a shout out from the photographer, Christopher Anderson, after the Great Performers issue was released.

Kravitz’s performance in the film has impressed a host of famous friends and family. Last week, Kravitz's stepfather, Jason Mamoa, shared a sweet picture of him and Kravit’s boyfriend, Channing Tatum, on the way to support her at the premiere.

"CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatmanpremiere," Momoa captioned the snaps of him and Tatum together. "I’m so beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz all my aloha to @adamweitsman and @daveophilly for making this happen at the last minute. mahalo @wbpictures for the invite. we are very grateful. ALOHA J and C."

In addition, the actress has received praise from fellow Catwoman actresses, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer. Ahead of the film’s release, Kravitz posted a photo of herself in character, writing “(@thebatman is out.)."

Berry took to the comments to share her excitement. “Yasssssss!!! can’t wait…. Meow!,” the star of 2004’s Catwoman wrote.

Pfeiffer, who played the role in 1992’s Batman Returns, added, “❤️🔥🙌👏.”

At the film’s premiere last Tuesday, Kravitz listed the actresses who have cracked the whip before that inspired her performance. "I was inspired by all of them, really, the way that each and every one, from Julie Newmar to Earth Kitt, Halle and Michelle, they completely owned the character and made the character their own," she told ET. "And I was inspired by the fact that they all did their thing."