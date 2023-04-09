Taylor Swift May Have Hinted at Joe Alwyn Breakup During Eras Tour

As the world reacts to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's breakup after six years of dating, eagle-eyed fans question if the songstress hinted at the split in her Eras Tour setlist.

On Saturday, ET exclusively revealed that the "Lavender Haze" singer and the British actor broke up a few weeks ago. ET learned that the split was amicable and "it was not dramatic." The source shared that "the relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows."

Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week.

The reason Swiftie's believe Taylor hinted at her breakup in her Eras tour setlist, came in a change for her Arlington, Texas show on March 31. Instead of performing "Invisible String" -- which is believed to be a love song about her relationship with Alwyn -- Swift played "The 1," which details a breakup. Both tracks are from her 2020 album Folklore.

On stage in Arlington, Swift addressed the set list change, saying, "One thing we said about The Eras Tour, ‘You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the set list? You think you can just come prepared?' Let it be said about The Eras Tour: we're tricksy. That's what we are. We enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks," Swift said.

It wasn't so long ago when Swift and Alwyn were said to have been in a great place in their relationship. They started dating in late 2016, and a source told ET back in October that they were "doing great" and that their "relationship is super strong."

For his part, Alwyn, 32, told British Vogue in September 2018 that he's keenly aware fans always want to be in the know when it came to his and Swift's relationship.

"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things," he told the magazine in reference to Swift. "I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people."