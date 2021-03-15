Taylor Swift Makes History With 2021 Album of the Year GRAMMY Win, Gives Shout-Out to Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift just made history with the 2021 GRAMMY Award for Album of the Year.

During Sunday night's awards show, the 31-year-old singer nabbed the coveted GRAMMY for Folklore, making her the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times. Swift previously took home the prestigious honor in 2010 for Fearless and in 2016 for 1989, the latter of which was her official entry into pop. With her third Album of the Year win, Swift is tied for the most ever at the GRAMMYs with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

Album Of The Year + @taylorswift13 = The perfect 🎶Love Story.🎶 Put on your best “Cardigan” to celebrate this amazing #GRAMMYS win! ✨ pic.twitter.com/pYQfvarTLO — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

Presented by a longtime employee of the famous Los Angeles venue Hotel Cafe, Swift was stunned when Folklore was revealed as the Album of the Year winner. She happily celebrated with collaborators Jack Antonoff and The National's Aaron Dessner, with whom she worked closely with in quarantine to make Folklore and the subsequent album, Evermore.

During her acceptance speech, Swift called out several of her famous friends and her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"I will thank all of my collaborators who are on this stage... I want to thank Justin Vernon, I'm so excited to meet you someday," Swift said of her duet partner on the GRAMMY-nominated "Exile" and "Evermore."

She then thanked Alwyn, whom she's been dating since 2016 and who helped co-write several songs on Folklore and Evermore, including "Exile," under the pseudonym William Bowery. "Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

"I want to thank James, Ines and Betty, and their parents [Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds], who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write," Swift continued. "But mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created. And we can't tell how honored we are forever by this."

Taylor Swift freaking out with Haim on her AOTY win for folklore! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/s9L62u0jGo — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) March 15, 2021

"Thank you so much and thank you to the Recording Academy," she closed out her heartfelt speech, as her fellow Album of the Year nominees Haim and Dua Lipa celebrated her historic win. "We'll never forget you did this for us. Thank you so much."

Swift was nominated for a total of six awards this year, including Song of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance, Best Duo/Group Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album. She was also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song she wrote for Cats, "Beautiful Ghosts." Her Album of the Year win is her only GRAMMY from the night and 11 total.

Prior to Sunday's show, Swift had won 10 GRAMMYs between 2010 and 2016.

Swift's big GRAMMY night comes after she officially canceled her Lover Fest concerts due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, after initially postponing them.

"This is an unprecedented pandemic that has changed everyone's plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future," Swift wrote in part on her Instagram Story. "I'm so disappointed that I won't be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can't wait till we can all safely be at shows together again."