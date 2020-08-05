Taylor Swift Has the Perfect Quarantine Lyric Change to Her 'Reputation' Song

Taylor Swift's latest quarantine photo is a total mood.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new pic of herself, along with the perfect stay-at-home lyric change to her song "Reputation." In the snap, Swift is casually dressed in mustard pants with a beige sweater that has navy with yellow flowers on it. On one hand, she is holding up a glass of white wine.

"🍷 🐍 biiig isolation 🐍 🍷" Swift captioned the show, adding the famous snake emoji that she's proudly reclaimed as her own after Kim Kardashian West first used it against her.

Meanwhile, Swift's latest post also had fans speculating that she and Katy Perry have a collaboration in the works. On Thursday, Perry announced her new song, titled "Daisies," would be released on May 15.

Fans of the artists began assuming that Swift wearing daisies on her sweater had a correlation with Perry's song title.

They ended their years-long feud in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" video, and fans have been wanting the two to work together ever since.

Back in March, Perry shared in an interview with Australia’s Stellar that the two do not currently have a tight friendship, however they do remain in contact.

“We don’t have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot,” she said. “I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability."

“I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren’t perfect, they don’t have to be and it’s more beautiful when they aren’t,” Perry, 35, continued. “Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to.”

