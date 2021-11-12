Taylor Swift Delivers the Ultimate Burn to the Subjects of Her Past Songs

Taylor Swift might be reliving her past, but she hasn't stopped to consider what that means for the men of her past. On Thursday night, she was a guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote the release of her re-recorded album, Red (Taylor's Version), and reflected on what it's been like to revisit some of her hits a decade later.

"I think back to the release week of Red... it originally came out about a decade ago, and I was 22," Swift recalled. "That release week was so stressful because nobody's heard any of the music. There are like 14 different genres on this album... I was so focused on, 'Is anyone going to like it?' And then I was, at the time, honestly, really sad because I'd actually gone through the stuff I'd sung about."

This time around has been a completely different experience for the 31-year-old GRAMMY winner.

"But this time I've got sunglasses on and a mojito. It's chill this time," she shared. "It's really nice to put this album out and not be sad, not be taking breaks in between interviews to cry. I'm telling you, it's much better this way."

She added, "Reliving your experience from your 20s when you're in your 30s, it's really the way to do it."

Host Meyers pondered about the subjects of Swift's heartbreak anthems, saying, "I wonder if there are people who might think that they're the ones you were singing about if it's easier or far, far worse for them 10 years later."

Smiling, Swift replied, "I haven't thought about their experience, to be honest," as the crowd cheered.

Red was originally released in 2012 and at the time it was speculated that many of the songs were about Swift's exes, Jake Gyllenhaal, Conor Kennedy, and Harry Styles.