Taylor Swift Celebrates 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Release With Fun Late Night Appearances

Taylor Swift is celebrating the rerelease of Red!

The 31-year-old singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote the long-awaited album. First released in 2012, the acclaimed LP included the singles "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Begin Again," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Red."

Swift first hung out with Jimmy Fallon where she played "Box of Lies," and matched wits with the host in a game of deceit and deduction.

As it turns out, neither of them are very good at lying, or being able to tell if other people are lying, leading Swift to quip, "We're like the worst poker players. We really shouldn't even be allowed outside. We're too gullible!"

After the game, she sat down with Fallon for a fun chat about her new album, where she reflected on the new, never-before-heard tracks that never made it onto her original release of Red.

She also hinted at what she plans to perform as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

When asked what two songs she'll be singing, Swift coyly replied, "What if it was not two songs as much as it is one song that is the length of three songs?" Hinting strongly that she'll be debuting the 10-minute version of "All Too Well."

Swift, meanwhile, will be releasing a short film, All Too Well: The Short Film, featuring a 10 minute-long version of "All Too Well." The artist wrote, directed, and stars in the short film, which will feature Stranger Things star Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O'Brien.

While speaking with Fallon, Swift revealed for the first time that the film will actually have a theatrical debut at an AMC 13 theater in New York's Lincoln Square on Friday, ahead of its release on YouTube Friday evening.

After chatting with Fallon, Swift joined Seth Meyers on Late Night -- where she rocked another stunning outfit, this time in all black -- and reflected on her musical journey throughout the creation of her new version of Red.

On the eve of #RedTaylorsVersion, @taylorswift13 tells @SethMeyers all about her journey making the album. Watch the interview on #LNSM tonight on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/1clJYXlazB — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 12, 2021

Red is the second album Swift has rerecorded, following the release of Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April. In August, she revealed the 30-track list for the new version, which includes collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more.

When the album dropped on Thursday, Swift celebrated with a joyful post in Instagram, sharing, "Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me. Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now."

