Taylor Swift Announces Her First 'From the Vault' Release Is 'You All Over Me'

The first of Taylor Swift's previously unreleased Fearless-era tracks is debuting sooner than you think! The 31-year-old singer announced on Wednesday that "You All Over Me (From The Vault)" will be released this week.

"HI. I wanted to let you know that the first 'From the Vault' song I’m releasing from Fearless (Taylor’s Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It’s called 'You All Over Me (From The Vault),'" Swift tweeted, before revealing that country singer Maren Morris will sing backup vocals on the track, which was produced by The National's Aaron Dessner and co-written by Scooter Carusoe.

"One thing I’ve been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they’ve never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists," she wrote. "I’m really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!... Can’t wait for you to hear it."

The track is the first of six new-to-fans songs that will appear on Fearless (Taylor's Version), which is due out April 9. The six tracks were written at the same time as the other Fearless-era songs, when she was between 16 and 18, but were, Swift previously explained, "held back" from the 2008 album for "different reasons," all of which "seem unnecessary" now.

"My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it, because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album," Swift shared in February. "I've now gone back and recorded those, so that everybody will be able to hear, not only the songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it. The full picture."

"... Only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album," she added. "Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons (don't want too many breakup songs, don't want too many down tempo songs, can't fit that many songs on a physical CD)... These were the ones it killed me to leave behind."

In addition to the six new-to-fans songs, all the other hits from Fearless will be on Taylor's Version of the album, including "Love Story," the new version of which Swift released last month.

Fearless (Taylor's Version) is the first of five albums Swift is set to release rerecordings of, following her highly-publicized feud with Big Machine Label Group's Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta over her original master recordings.