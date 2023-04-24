Taylor Swift Addresses Hand Injury During Eras Tour After Fans Praise Her for Powering Through

Taylor Swift is speaking out after sustaining an injury during a recent concert. The 33-year-old singer took to Twitter on Monday to reveal how she cut her hand in the middle of her Eras Tour show.

"I'm totally fine and it was my fault completely," she wrote. "Tripped on my dress hem and fell in the dark backstage while running to a quick change - braced my fall with my palm. It was all very Mercury in retrograde coded. Don't worry about me I'm gooooood."

So good, in fact, that Swift's post recalled the three "insane shows" she just wrapped in Houston, Texas, noting, "I'm waking up smiling reminiscing about how much fun we all had."

"Loving this tour so much because of the passion these crowds put into it all," she wrote. "Seriously can't wait for Atlanta."

Swift's injury occurred during her Saturday night performance at NRG Stadium. After fans noticed the cut on Swift's hand, they took to social media to praise the star for going on with the show and its complicated costume changes and choreography.

"Taylor is actually better than me cuz I cut my hand like this accidentally and I literally couldn't stop crying cuz it hurt as hell. She's literally a superhuman," one fan wrote, with another adding, "Taylor's insane bc she performed two nights with her hand hurt and missing a piece but when I get a paper cut I cancel all my plans bc it hurts too much."

"Taylor's dedication is unreal. I cannot believe she performed with her hand THAT injured last night, without letting on that something was going on. We do not deserve her," a third fan tweeted, with a fourth wondering, "How did she even play guitar after this?"

Swift's latest run of shows came the same month that ET exclusively reported that she and Joe Alwyn, her boyfriend of six years, had called it quits.

"Taylor and Joe are in totally different places in their lives right now," a source told ET of the reason for the split. "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy and quiet."

"She's very focused on touring and her career right now," the source added. "Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."

Since the breakup, Swift has returned to the stage in magnificent fashion and had several high-profile girls' nights out.