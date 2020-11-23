Taylor Swift Accepts AMAs Artist of the Year Honor From Studio Where She's Re-Recording Old Music

Taylor Swift just won big at the 2020 American Music Awards!

The 30-year-old singer took home the night's most prestigious award, Artist of the Year, on Sunday. Although she couldn't be there in person to accept the award, Swift recorded a video to all the fans who voted for her, and explained why she wasn't inside Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater.

"Oh hey, guys. Thank you so much for this," Swift said. "This is a fan voted award, which means so much to me. You guys have been beyond wonderful all the years of my career, but especially this one, when we've been so far apart. We haven't been able to see each other in concert, but I still feel really connected to you through the music. You know, your reaction to Folklore, and all the ways in which your imagination honored that album. I just love you so much and I am really, really lucky because of you."

"The reason I'm not there tonight is I'm actually re-recording all of my old music, in the studio where we originally recorded it," she continued. "It's been amazing and I can't wait for you to hear it. But have a great night, I love you so much. And thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you guys."

When @TaylorSwift13 tells us there's "not a lot going on at the moment" but then accepts her Artist of the Year in the recording studio.... #AMAs pic.twitter.com/JCRHUX3rEN — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

As ET previously reported, Swift slammed Scooter Braun again last week for selling her masters for more than $300 million.

Braun sold the rights to the singer's first six albums to an investment fund, according to Variety. The outlet also reported that Braun's Ithaca Holdings LLC closed the deal in the last few weeks and is receiving over $300 million for Swift’s first six albums, spanning from 2006's Taylor Swift through 2016's Reputation.

In a note to her fans last Monday, Swift claimed that her team attempted to enter into negotiations with Braun for her masters over the past year, but that he wanted her to sign an ironclad NDA stating that she would never say another word about him unless it was positive before they could even look at any financial records.

"So I would have to sign a document that would silence me forever before I could even have a chance to bid on my own work," Swift wrote. "My legal team said that this is absolutely NOT normal, and they've never seen an NDA like this presented unless it was to silence an assault accuser by paying them off. He would never even quote my team a price. These master recordings were not for sale to me."

Swift added at the time that she has already begun re-recording her older music. ET has reached out to Braun's reps for comment.

Hear more in the video below, and see the complete list of 2020 American Music Awards winners here.