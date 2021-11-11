Taylor Lautner Is Engaged to Tay Dome: See the Romantic Proposal

Taylor Lautner is engaged! The 29-year-old Twilight star took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he'd popped the question to his girlfriend, Tay Dome.

In one of the proposal pics, Lautner is down on one knee presenting Dome, a registered nurse, with an engagement ring. Dome has her hands over her mouth in the shot, as she stands in front of a fireplace in a flower-filled room.

The second pic shows Dome bending down with her hands on her fiancé's face.

"11.11.2021," Lautner wrote in the caption, sharing his engagement date. "And just like that, all of my wishes came true."

Dome shared one of the pics on Instagram too, gushing, "My absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU."

"Got news for you, the feeling is mutual," Lautner commented on his fiancée's post.

The next day, Lautner shared photos of himself and Dome celebrating their engagement at DAOU Vineyards in Paso Robles, California.

In the shots, Dome excitedly shows off her oval-cut engagement ring, holding up her ring-clad finger as she stands next to her fiancée.

"Cannot wait to spend forever with you @taydome," Lautner captioned his post. "You love me unconditionally. You don’t put up with my 💩. You calm me when I’m anxious. You make me laugh way too much. You make every single day spent with you so special. And most importantly, you make me a better person."

"I can’t thank you enough for what you’ve brought to my life," he added. "I love you forever."

"FOREVER AND EVER BABY," Dome commented on Lautner's post.

Prior to Dome, Lautner dated Billie Lourd, with whom he split from in 2017. Lautner and Dome went Instagram official with their relationship with a Halloween post in 2018. They were introduced by Lautner's sister, Makena Moore, after she met Dome at church in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The moment I met you at a little church in Nashville, I knew that I had to introduce you to my brother," Moore wrote on Instagram. "You two couldn’t be more perfect for each other. The way that you guys compliment each other genuinely blows me away. I CANNOT believe that I gain a sister and best friend for life. Cheers to the happy couple."

"YOU DID GOOD KID," Lautner commented, with Dome leaving crying emojis on her future sister-in-law's post.

Lautner isn't the only Twilight star to announce an engagement this month! Kristen Stewart also revealed that she and Dylan Meyer are set to tie the knot. For more on their love story, watch the video below.