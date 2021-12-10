Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer Co-Hosting 2022 Critics Choice Awards

The two stars will be co-hosting the 27th annual awards show, taking place Sunday, Jan. 9. This marks the All American star's fourth consecutive year hosting the Critics Choice Awards, with The Wipeout co-host making her emcee debut.

"Excited to be again hosting The Critics Choice Awards with Miss Nicole Byer,” Diggs said in a statement. "It’s always a fun time and Miss Byer is hilarious. Very much looking forward to it!"

Byer added, "Ooooh! What a nice treat, I am so excited to be hosting the Critics Choice Awards with Taye! Oh, the gowns, the stars, the attention... on ME on a stage cohosting! I’m very excited for all of it."

Additionally, for the first time ever, the star-studded show will be simulcast live on The CW and TBS. The Critics Choice Awards, produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment, honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement.

Nominations for the 2022 ceremony were announced earlier this month, with HBO's Succession and Mare of Easttown leading the pack with eight and five nods, respectively. Paramount+'s Evil also earned five nominations. The film nominees will be announced on Dec. 13.

The 27th annual awards show will take place Sunday, Jan. 9, and air on The CW and TBS.