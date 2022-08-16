Tarek El Moussa Praises Wife Heather Rae for 'Still Coming to Work, Still Working Out' During Pregnancy

Tarek El Moussa has high praise for his pregnant wife, Heather Rae El Moussa! On Monday, the HGTV star took to Instagram to celebrate the Selling Sunset star -- who is expecting their first child together.

“When everyday is bring your wife to work day>>> 🙌,” the 40-year-old Flip or Flop star captioned the picture of him standing next to his wife, who shows off her baby bump in a jumpsuit.



“In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy- still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray! I’ve been getting a bunch of questions asking about her pregnancy so if you have any specific questions that I haven’t gotten to in my DMs let me know below and I’ll use this post to answer them 😃,” he added.

Tarek and Heather, 34, shared the news that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in July. In the comments, Tarek answered some questions surrounding his wife’s pregnancy.

When asked about his wife’s biggest craving, Tarek replied, “I wish it was ice cream and cookies…” Going into more detail with another user, the reality star shared that his wife is sticking to her vegan diet. “Vegan lol!! I can’t even get her to cheat with vegan ice cream! I want to gain pregnancy weight too 😂😂😂.”

Tarek also hinted at the premiere date for the couple’s new show, saying, “Spring of 2023 so excited! Can’t believe it’s almost 2023!”

Heather and Tarek, who got married in 2021, have been keeping the world updated on their journey to parenthood. Last week, Heather shared a picture of her ultrasound photos.

“Got my first 'glimpse' 😉😂💙 of our baby boy today 💙" she teased. "This was my very first time seeing him since I found out his gender so it was so special 🥰 I love ultrasounds because I get to see him and hear his heartbeat. As a new mom-to-be these things give me flutters in the best way but it’s also nerve racking because you want to make sure your baby is healthy and in the best condition possible. Overall the ultrasound went great and getting a little peek at our boy made my week."

The Selling Sunset star has shared that she has been taking it easy during her pregnancy. Earlier this month, she shared that she had to miss a family trip with Tarek, and his children, Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6, to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico -- as she has been advised to take it easy.