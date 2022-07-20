Tarek El Moussa Intervenes After 'Unruly' Passenger Charges Toward Flight Crew on Plane, Source Says

Tarek El Moussa to the rescue! While on a flight this week, the 40-year-old Flip or Flop star apparently helped de-escalate a situation on a Jet Blue flight coming out of New York that he was on with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa.

A source tells ET that "after a long day of travel and hours of delays, both mechanical and weather related," the couple finally made it onto a plane around midnight on Monday, but the pilot then "announced that they would not be flying as the crew had timed out."

This is said to have angered one of the passengers, who the source says was "highly intoxicated and unruly."

"[The passenger] aggressively charged up the aisle toward the pilot and flight attendants at the front of the plane, verbally and physically assaulting the crew," the source says. "While everyone was in shock, Tarek jumped up to intervene and to prevent the situation from escalating. Tarek got in between the hostile passenger and the crew, and physically escorted him off the plane. Afterwards, the flight attendants and pilot thanked Tarek."

ET has reached out to Jet Blue for comment.

After the alleged incident, Heather took to her Instagram Story to brag about her husband. "I have a story for you," the 34-year-old Selling Sunset star said on her Instagram Story, according to multiple reports. "My husband did something very heroic when a man went crazy on our flight and verbally attacked and physically got in flight attendants' and pilot's faces."

In another selfie video shared, Heather says in front of Tarek, "My husband was a hero today." The reality star responds, "Oh jeez."

"He was," Heather insists, to which her husband replies, "Oh my gosh."

This unfortunate travel day came just a week after the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, and Tarek's third.

For more on their baby news, check out the links below.