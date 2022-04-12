Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Commemorate Their Marriage With Matching Tattoos

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young won't ever have to worry about forgetting their wedding anniversary -- because the date is now on their arms.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in October 2021, revealed new matching tattoos of their wedding date on their left forearms. That wasn't the only new ink for the pair, however. The two also got each other's initials tattooed onto their wrist -- 'TEM' for Heather and 'HEM' for Tarek.

For Tarek, his wedding date body art is one of three date tattoos on his arm -- including 09.22.2010 and 08.20.2015 -- which are the birthdays of his two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with ex-wife Christina Haack.

"I got my first tattoo almost 25 years ago and it was so bad a promised myself I’d never get another! Yesterday….I broke my promise😬" the Flip or Flop alum wrote on Instagram. "This time, it’s not an all black crooked tribal on my back🤣🤣🤣, it’s something extremely meaningful. And because it’s meaningful, it feels different and I’ll always love it! It started out as just @heatherraeyoung and I getting our wedding date. Last minute, before we got there, I decided I also really wanted the kids birthdays and her initials! So now, I have 3 special dates and Heather’s initials on my left arm. We also left some spots open for future kid/kids, yes I said it❤️."

