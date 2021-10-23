Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Married

"Their wedding ceremony was held outside in Santa Barbara in front of family and friends. Tarek’s children, Taylor and Brayden, played a big part in the ceremony," a source tells ET of their black-tie affair.



El Moussa took to Instagram stories to share the news, "WE'RE MARRIED!!!," he wrote alongside a video moment of their big day.

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Both newlyweds shared numerous snapshots to their Instagram stories, showing off their stylish wedding ensembles, as well as some moments from their reception, including their first dance as a married couple.

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

This is the second marriage for El Moussa, who split from his ex-wife, Christina Haack, in 2016. The pair shares two children: daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

Meanwhile, El Moussa and Young got engaged in July 2020 after a year of dating. They both shared pictures of the moment El Moussa proposed, getting down on one knee on the beach.

"You just never know where life is going to take you," he Instagrammed. "If you told me 13 months ago I would be engaged today I would have called you crazy. You just can't predict what's going to happen. One moment you are sitting there and the next your life is completely different. The second I saw @heatherraeyoung I knew my life would never be the same. She's not only become my best friend but she's also incredible to Tay and Bray."

In April, the two celebrated a lavish engagement party at Louie's by the Bay in Newport Beach, California, which they talked to ET about when they co-hosted Entertainment Tonight later that month.

"Oh my gosh, I lost my voice, he lost his," Young shared. "It was the most special night. It went so smooth and I said, this is a preview to the wedding day and it was the best day ever."

El Moussa also talked about how his relationship with 38-year-old Haack, whom he still works with on Flip or Flop, has evolved. El Moussa and Young previously told ET last October that no exes would be allowed at their wedding.

"[Our relationship] is in a completely different place," El Moussa said of Haack. "She and I are getting along, we're co-parenting, getting along together, and I really think the episodes are getting better and better."

As for Young, she told ET that "it was never an issue" having El Moussa work with his ex-wife.

"Because it's work. It's his job," she explained. "They've been filming for 10 years, who am I to dictate? I am very supportive. We support each other through everything."

In September, the couple told ET that their wedding would be televised in an upcoming Discovery+ special that will premiere in December.

"Honestly, the hardest part is the guest list and narrowing it down because we wanted the wedding to feel very intimate with all of our closest friends," Young said about how wedding planning was going. "We didn't even give anyone plus ones because we wanted it to be all of our best friends, so I think the seating chart is going to be the hardest thing."

They shared that their black-tie wedding will definitely be glamorous.

"Blacks, golds, whites, champagnes ... that's the aesthetic of the wedding," she revealed. "And, we might be pulling in my favorite color. I'm very feminine and girly so I love pink so there might be some pink sprinkles around."

As for what's next for the couple, Young noted that having kids together is something that could definitely be in their future.

"I've been talking about it more because, you know, I never thought I would have babies, and I never saw that in my future," she said. "I always wanted to get married but I never knew that that would be something that I could ... it just, it just seemed like I couldn't be a mom. I just didn't know. And so, I'm like, 'Well, babe, what's one more?' You know, our life's already crazy and, you know, maybe."

El Moussa gushed that Young was already a "rock star stepmom" to his kids, and was all for having a child together.

"She just started hinting at this like a few weeks ago, you know, but at the end of the day, listen, she's my wife," he said. "There's one thing I know about children. I would never regret having a child because I love my babies so much, so if we have more kids, we have more kids."

Young said it was El Moussa who made her want to have children.

"Now I know I can do it," she explained. "I think there was a fear for me and, you know, raising a human is the hardest thing. And it's hard, but I see how we parent together, we're very parallel and he lets me parent how I want and he never micromanages anything. He trusts me 100 percent with the kids and I think having that beautiful experience with him, it makes me more open to having a baby."