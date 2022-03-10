Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's 'Flip or Flop' Ending After 10 Seasons

It’s the end of a flipping era! Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack’s hit unscripted HGTV series, Flip or Flop, is coming to a close.

HGTV confirms that the show, which premiered in 2013, will wrap with the end of the current season. “Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan favorite stars on HGTV and it's true that Flip or Flop is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series,” the statement from the network reads.

“More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina's real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series Flipping 101with Tarek El Moussa and Christina on the Coast.”

El Moussa, 40, and Haack, 38, confirmed the news on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Bittersweet news to announce, it’s the end of an era. Next week’s episode of Flip or Flop will be the SERIES finale. I’m filled with gratitude to have done 10 seasons of a hit show. I remember filming the pilot and thinking, 'wouldn’t this be crazy if is this actually made it to network tv?' And here we are, a decade later,” Haack wrote next to a picture of her, El Moussa and the crew.



“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you who have watched the show throughout the years. I am beyond grateful for the support. 🙏 I also want to thank the amazing crew who worked so hard to make this show possible," she added. "It’s been a wild ride to say the least!! I’m excited to see what the next 10 years has in store and can’t wait to share what I’ve been working on behind the scenes. Stay tuned ❤️! 🚀✨.”

El Moussa echoed her sentiments in a statement on his respective page, writing, “New Flip or Flop episode airs tonight! And with just two episodes left, the end of this season is a bit more bittersweet… after an incredible 10 year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU."



“You guys have been with us through it all—you watched me beat cancer, you’ve watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between 🙏🏼 but I’m not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!” he said.

The Flipping 101 host ended his post by asking his followers to share some of their favorite moments.



Flip or Flop follows the formerly married couple as they take on some of the biggest and messiest house-flipping projects. The pair worked on the series during their divorce in 2018, El Moussa’s battle with cancer, and their respective new relationships.

Of course, El Moussa and Haack's time on the network won’t be coming to an end. Haack will continue to host Christina on the Coast and El Moussa will continue with his solo series, Flipping 101. Last June, Haack spoke with ET about co-parenting her children with El Moussa and his wife, Heather Rae Young, and focusing on her work.

"I feel like right now... there's so much going on with work and the kids, so focusing on the kids and work and just having fun," Haack told ET. "My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments."

"I'm more of a person that just focuses on staying positive. Like, I don't get stuck in dwelling on things if they're going differently," she continued. "I just always constantly am looking at the future. New projects, new fun activities and everything like that. I guess the main thing is, yeah, just not getting stuck in the setback and just looking at the future."

The series finale of Flip or Flop airs March 17.