Taraji P. Henson Is Out of Her Sweats and Ready to Host the 2020 American Music Awards in New Promo

Taraji P. Henson is going full glam when she hosts the 2020 American Music Awards! In the first promo for the highly anticipated awards show, the Empire star admits she's over always dressing down amid a year of quarantining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Who else is sick of wearing sweats?" she exclaims upon walking into her dressing room and looking in the mirror. "I think it's time we switch it up a bit for the American Music Awards."

Henson then wipes down the mirror and undergoes a major glow up that includes a sparkly black dress and a red guitar to match her hair.

The actress already recently expressed her excitement about hosting the big event. "The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists - the fans," she said in a statement. "I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan - for what promises to be an electrifying night of music."

In addition to Henson hosting, Dua Lipa, BTS, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and Shawn Mendes are just a few of the performers set to hit the stage.

The 2020 AMAs air live on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.