Tamica Lee, Gizelle Bryant and More Come Together for Upcoming 'Race in America: Our Vote Counts' Special

Bravo is back with another Race in America special. The network will bring stars like Tamica Lee, Gizelle Bryant and more together this November for Race in America: Our Vote Counts, a panel discussing the power of the Black vote.

Ten Bravolebrities, including Bryant, Lee, Dr. Britten Cole, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Damon Kimes, Jon Moody, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Barry Smith will unite to talk about the issues America faces today and to put it all in the context of Black history.

The 90-minute special from executive producers Leslie D. Farrell and Dorothy Toran is produced by Lauren Grace Media. Kandi Burruss is also an executive producer.

Race in America: Our Vote Counts will cover the vital role that local elections play in changing the system, the changes this new generation can make with their vote, and what effect the pandemic could have on people going to the polls.

"From the doctors speaking on how to safely vote in person to an emotional conversation on Black people’s voting experience and how it has affected them more than any other race in the country, this compelling special strives to educate, speak to the key issues, and ignite Americans to exercise their right to vote," Bravo says.

Race in America: Our Vote Counts will air Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. It will be simulcast on E!

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.