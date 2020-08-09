Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend David Adefeso Files for Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Her

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso, filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her on Tuesday, ET can confirm.

According to court records, Adefeso filed for the restraining order against 43-year-old Braxton at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. ET has reached out to Braxton's reps for comment, as well as Adefeso's lawyer.

Last month, Braxton credited Adefeso with saving her life after discovering her in their home "lifeless" in an emotional Instagram post. She was rushed to the hospital on July 16, after according to multiple reports, the Braxton Family Values star was found unresponsive by Adefeso at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles, where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists.

"I'm sure finding me the way that you did couldn't have been easy, Braxton wrote. "But know that people coming at you saying all this crazy stuff, isn't easy for me. People have called you every name in the book, to deflect from what's really been going on. Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️ I will not allow anyone to call you controlling or 'that's that African man'???‍♀️? like I don't have a mind of my own? cause without THIS African man, I simply would not be here."

Braxton added that Adefeso was "here for me when NOBODY was and still is."

"YOU and [my son] Logan are priority," she wrote. "Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.. and although I been said yes in this old video... now and then, I couldn't imagine what life would be like if you weren't by my side. Thank God I'm here and thank God for you ❤️‼️"

In July, Adefeso spoke about Braxton's condition, explaining that she'd been struggling with depression.

"Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression," he said in a statement to The Blast. "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment. Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar’s privacy, and her family’s privacy, during this important time of healing."

Meanwhile, Braxton is no longer working with WE tv following her recent hospitalization. In a statement to ET, the network -- which worked with the reality star on Braxton Family Values and the upcoming Get Ya Life! -- said it would "honor her request to end all future work for the network."

