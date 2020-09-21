Tamar Braxton Says She Won't Take Second Chance for Granted After Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton has a new outlook on life after her hospitalization in July. On Monday, the 43-year-old reality star shared a lengthy message on Instagram about changing unhealthy and toxic habits after being given a "second chance" at life.

"God thank you for saving me! You know my true heart," she wrote. "Despite what the world may think of me, you kept me here for a reason. You are a God of second chances, and this second chance I won't take for granted. The world can often be a dark place but I must resort to you for my light."

"Ladies, have you ever felt like you put all your time and love into your children, job, relationship and family but often forget to love yourself?" she continued. "That is where I have been for the past few years. I believe I have put a lot of time and effort in loving and giving my all to everything else but myself. I have allowed myself to stay in toxic situations including work environments. I've allowed my talents to be used for the wrong reasons. I have allowed myself to be used in too many 'angry black girl' narratives. I'm not angry at all."

Braxton shared that she's been battling mental health issues for a while now, although this wasn't a reason for anyone to call her "crazy."

"I've realized in this time that the only thing I can control is the things I own," she wrote. "I want to personally fight for brown girls to have more ownership and not just be a slave to the industry. Black women are the unvalued and unprotected. I am on a never ending battle to be the best Tamar Braxton I can be. God has brought me through alot so I would like to pass it on to use my voice to help brown women and ALL women in these similar situations. We all have the opportunity to evolve. For now on it’s me vs me. ✨"

Braxton was found unresponsive on July 16, according to multiple reports, by her then boyfriend, David Adefeso, at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles where they were staying. She was then transferred to a hospital facility in Los Angeles to receive more specialized mental health treatment from top specialists, a spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast. Later that month, WE tv -- who worked with the reality star on Braxton Family Values and Get Ya Life! -- said they would no longer be working with Braxton, honoring "her request to end all future work for the network."

The news came one day after Braxton addressed her mental health and work-related issues on Instagram. While she never mentioned WE tv, she wrote about her unhappiness with her work in television.

"I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid," she wrote. "I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most."

She added that, "who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me."

