Tamar Braxton Cries as She Says She 'Never Expected' Ex David Adefeso to Claim Abuse

Tamar Braxton is speaking out after an abuse claim was leveled against her. In a preview clip from Wednesday's episode of Tamron Hall, the 43-year-old TV personality denies her ex, David Adefeso's, claim that she attacked him.

"I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship, and not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship," she states.

Adefeso filed for a domestic violence restraining order against Braxton in September. Days later, during an Instagram Live, he claimed Tamar assaulted him when he was "driving at high speed" with an unexpected "blow to [his] neck."

"I will never, ever bring myself to attack Tamar, somebody I've spent so long with… [but] I'll speak the truth," he said. "I've been a victim of domestic violence, of domestic assault. I was attacked."

He went on to claim that "after the blow [to his neck], I was being secretly recorded." Braxton denies this on Tamron Hall, claiming that she voice recorded the alleged altercation, while Adefeso was the one to film it.

"I voice recorded it. He video taped it. He has a camera in his car," she claims, before alleging that neither the video nor the voice recording show abuse.

"He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car," she claims. "Release it!"

Adefeso has further claimed that the alleged incident led him to crash his Rolls-Royce and cause $30,000 in damages. He added that the alleged altercation was his basis for requesting a restraining order.

"I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son's best friend as well, they were best friends," Braxton says of her 7-year-old son, Logan. "It's just so hard, because through everything else I never expected this from him."

Braxton goes on to speculate that Adefeso made his claim because he found her unresponsive in July. She previously credited Adefeso with saving her life.

"Now, I have to be real with myself. Is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably," she says. "I don’t know."

ET has reached out to Adefeso regarding Braxton's recent interview.