Tamala Jones Teases 'Feel-Good' Nostalgia in Hallmark Mahogany's First Holiday Film (Exclusive)

'Tis the season for a holiday miracle and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries' first holiday movie for their Mahogany brand, The Holiday Stocking, promises just that!

The film follows successful businesswoman Dani (Nadine Ellis) and her estranged sister, Marlow (Tamala Jones), a baker running their late mother's popular bakery. The two recently lost their older brother Robert (Mykelti Williamson), who, as an angel on his way to ascending to Heaven, decides to receive his angel wings by helping heal the rift between his sisters caused by a series of personal tragedies through the years.

But there’s a twist! Robert's not allowed to reveal his true self or his mission. So he transforms into a charismatic stranger named R.J. (B.J. Britt), who has 12 days to reunite his sisters and convince them to play one more game of their family's long-forgotten Christmas tradition.

"It's the time of the year for giving and not receiving. And I think over time people have forgotten that," Jones told ET when asked what makes The Holiday Stocking special. "It's always, 'What am I getting for Christmas?' instead of 'What are you giving for Christmas?'"

For Jones, the film reminds her of all the best parts of the holiday season, especially the emphasis on being together with family. "Holiday movies make you feel good, you know? They have that thing that brings back a little bit of nostalgia from your childhood and memories of playing outside, throwing snowballs or Christmas morning after you've opened up your toys," she mused.

"It's a feel-good thing to remember all of those moments and to see characters living those moments on screen," the actress added, " reminding you what this time of the year really should be about and what all year should be about."

While Hallmark has featured holiday films starring Black actors before, The Holiday Stocking is the first holiday film under the Mahogany brand extension rooted in the iconic greeting card line of the same name. The streamer explains that the initiative "will expand Crown Media's content offerings with powerful storytelling that exemplifies Hallmark's core ethos -- family, community, human connection, positivity, and the transformational power of love -- through the unique lens of Black culture."

It's fitting that Jones is part of the brand's first offering for the season, as the actress has been a staple of Black Hollywood since her breakthrough in the early '90s. She's known for her roles in classic films and TV shows such as Booty Call, The Wood, For Your Love, The Brothers and What Men Want.

Still, the actress humbly balked at being recognized as such, saying she never got into the business "to become an icon."

"I just wanted to do good work," she shared. "I love acting -- I love all art. I just love artistry, period. But acting... it really got to me because it was a powerful tool."

"I can make people feel a certain way, you know, and it was almost therapeutic. Like, maybe I feel like crap one moment and I have a job to do. when I go, I feel amazing on set. Everything is just therapeutically worked out through this character," she added.

Jones noted that she never truly plans the roles she takes on, although there are moments when she has an idea of what she'd like to do next. "But [then] it's what Hollywood will allow me to do at the moment. Sometimes I'm ahead of my time with things I wanna do and they're like, 'Uhhh no.' Then five years later they're doing it!" she said.

But nowadays, Jones said, it feels like Hollywood is catching up on what actors like her are ready to tackle. "I feel like our stories are being told [and] it's about time," she said. "Black people, brown people, people of all identities... We all have a cultural background and ours just isn't slavery. We've seen those movies over and over and over again, and I appreciate the artistry of those movies. But that's not just our culture."

She continued: "We are a growing people. We have ancestors that have allowed us to create a way where we live excellence. And for Hallmark to give us [room to show] that -- because as far as I'm concerned they've been doing it and doing really great movies for a long time. But to [check themselves] and say, 'You know what, we're not including a group. Let's give them their own and have them on ours as well. Let them tell their stories."

Hallmark

That is the joy of films like The Holiday Stocking, Jones mused. "It is the average Black family story," she said. "And I hope [this movie] shows that none of the things you fight about really matter in life. What matters? Your family and the closeness. So I'm just happy that we get to tell this."

The Holiday Stocking premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Saturday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.