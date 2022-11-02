Takeoff's Cause of Death Revealed

Takeoff died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Documents obtained by ET confirm that the 28-year-old Migos rapper died as a result of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. On Tuesday, Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed during a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas.

According to TMZ, the incident occurred after an argument took place following a dice game. Takeoff’s bandmate and uncle, Quavo, was also on the scene, but was uninjured during the incident.

John Cannon, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, told ET that around 2:30 a.m. CT, "a large group of people were gathered at a party, shots were fired and police were called." When the police arrived on the scene, one victim was found dead, and two other victims were taken in private vehicles to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cannon says that a number of witnesses left the scene before officers arrived and that authorities are still trying to locate them for further information.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner identified the deceased victim as Takeoff, during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We know and understand that this morning at approximately 2:34 a.m., officers received a call of a shooting in progress," Finner said. "Officers arrived there shortly thereafter to the location, it was a downtown location, Billiards Bowling Alley located at 1201 San Jacinto Street, here in the downtown area."

He continued, "Once the officers arrived, they came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirshnik Ball, better known as Takeoff. He was a member of the Migos rap group out of Atlanta."

Following the press conference, Migos’ record label, Quality Control, released a statement.

"It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff," the statement read. "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated."

"Please respect his family and friends and we all continue to process this monumental loss," the label's post concluded.

So far, neither Quavo nor Offset, who is also a member of the rap trio, has yet to speak publicly. On Tuesday, tributes poured in from a host of celebrities including Drake, Kylie Jenner and more. James Corden remembered Takeoff -- who was the youngest member of the rap group -- during the Late Late Show.

"My biggest feeling when I was around him was just how much he loved music. He lived for it," Corden said. "And it was that love of music that essentially willed Migos into existence."