Take More Than 50% Off Adidas Apparel at Amazon's Big Summer Sale

Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's Big Summer Sale event! The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 40% off on Adidas. No promo code is needed.

Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

Amazon continues to drop major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories this evening. This includes dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, watches, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for Amazon's Big Summer Sale featuring Adidas.